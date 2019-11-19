Nov. 18 - Nov. 22 is National Education Week. The members of The American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 of Strasburg want to say THANK YOU and encourage members of the community to also say THANK YOU to the teachers, teacher aides, janitors, secretaries, bus drivers, cooks, and administrators of our children.
Teachers teach our children, bus drivers transport our children, cooks feed our children, secretaries take care of the children's paperwork, and principals guide all of the staff. We say *thank you* to the teachers who pick up the extra stickers and glue and crayons when they do their weekly shopping.
Thank you to the teachers who make sure their rooms and hallways are decorated to keep our children excited about school and learning.
Thank you to the teachers who work all day in the classroom and then attend or coach the sporting event in the evening.
Thank you to the bus driver who drives a bus full of children through rain, sleet, snow or thick fog.
Thank you to the janitors who make sure the classrooms are clean and welcoming to the children.
Thank you to the cooks who make sure each child is fed and called by name as they get their lunches.
Thank you to the secretaries and administrators who spend their days overseeing every aspect of our children's education.
We say thank you for all the little things that each and every one of you do that often goes unnoticed. We appreciate everything you do and hope you each feel that you are making a difference in the lives of the children in Stewardson-Strasburg.
Thank you to Stewardson-Strasburg Elementary, Stewardson-Strasburg High School, and Trinity Lutheran.
Liberty Unit 289,
Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary
