Thank you principals and assistant principals
Principal Appreciation Week is Oct. 19 – 24, 2020 with Friday, Oct. 23 as Principal Appreciation Day.
I want to take a moment and publicly thank all the principals and assistant principals, not only in Effingham Unit 40, but throughout the area for their dedication to students and families. These administrators have made such a positive impact on students and families over the years. We wish to thank them for the work they do and their time commitment to their school family.
Courageous leadership is required to help educate students today. Principals support teachers and staff so students are provided diverse learning opportunities. Principal Appreciation Day provides an opportunity to publicly recognize the work, commitment, and importance of principals and assistant principals throughout the state of Illinois. I encourage all students, teachers, parents, and community members to show their appreciation and acknowledge the leadership of building administrators in Illinois’ public and private schools. Unit 40 honors and values the following Building Administrators in Effingham Unit 40, Sacred Heart, and St. Anthony schools:
Jennifer Fox, Pre-school and ELC Charlie Schwerman and Kelsey Baker, EJHS.
Cheri Marten, South Side Kurt Roberts and Tony Pullen, EHS.
Amy Niebrugge and Todd Schuette, Central.
Angie Sheehan, Sacred Heart School Cody Rinker, St. Anthony Grade School.
Greg Fearday, St. Anthony High School.
I encourage everyone to join us in letting these wonderful educational leaders now they are appreciated.
Mark Doan, Effingham Unit 40 Superintendent
Vote no on tax
All the Democrats are saying that this tax will fix everything and lower our property tax and if you believe this, l may have some ocean side property for sale cheap in Arizona.
When they passed the lottery system, this was supposed to ﬁx our broke school problems but our schools system is just as broke now or even more so than before. They raised our fuel tax, raised our income tax, legalized marijuana, legalized gambling. What next Governor? All these tax increases were supposed to fix our problems, but instead we are in worse shape than ever.
Now you want a progressive tax to fill more of you and your friend’s pockets. We need people like Blaine Wilhour, Adam Niemerg, Darren Bailey or Mary Miller to stop this waste. We also need to get rid of Dick Durbin. He has been in office TOO long just like Mike Madigan. The only way these Democrats will learn how to spend OUR Money wisely is to STOP sending them our hard earned dollars.
This tax is another sure way to SEND our business to our neighboring states thus reducing our taxpayers. We need MORE business in iilinois not LESS so we get MORE tax dollars not less. Another way is to stop this pension so let’s vote All Republican this election to get this State and Country run like a business not a free for all for the politicians.
Charles Heuerman, Teutopolis
Don’t let Democrats win
Given the cast of characters in the Democratic party and their young socialists, I believe we will some day be a socialist nation. But please do your part and don’t let it happen this Nov. 3.
Regarding the court hearings – what is wrong with defending the constitution?
David Schaefer, Beecher City
