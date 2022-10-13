Take time to smell the roses
“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Whenever this pledge is recited, each one of us present in a group, whether large or small, we must be humble toward God for His love and sacrifices, of which he gave for each an every one. He was crucified, hung on the cross, thorns were placed on his brow, shed His blood, placed in a tomb, rose on the third day. He created the earth and everything therein for us to enjoy and give thanks for all He has done for us.
It seems to me that here in America we are moving at too fast of a pace to take time to fully enjoy the beauty and all He has given us. Perhaps as the old saying goes, we should “smell the roses.”
It seems that the rush is causing confusion within our country. And we are losing out and causing unrest and confusion. We must take things seriously for the sake of the next generation and keep America one nation, under God.
William Percival, Effingham
