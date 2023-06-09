Earth is alive. The Strawberry Moon recently lit up the sky with its beautiful majestic color. The sunsets have been surreal. The bold orange deep blues and contrasts have lit up the sky as well.
Recently, we visited the mountains. Every turn was overwhelming with beauty and life. The waterfalls and streams were trickling with such soothing sounds as the water rushed over rocks and pebbles.
Lately, we have witnessed the birth of our baby bay roan filly. She is gorgeous and complete. Around the garage we have ten fuzzy baby kittens. So playful and loving of each other. They love my grandkids' double stroller. They have no care in the world, climbing up and down and just exploring what life has to offer.
The flowers in our oasis add the beauty of vibrant yellows, fire red geraniums, deep green ferns and pretty pink petunias. The trees offer shade and protect us with a cool breeze in the grueling heat.
God is so good to us each day. He reveals to us the gift of life all around us. But are we accepting these gifts. He gives them all to us freely. But are we so engulfed in the materialism of this world we forget about the many gifts that are free to us if we just take the time to smell the roses.
Did you know that just spending time in nature whether in your back yard or the forest can be a prayer in itself? God has given us these great gifts of beauty. So I challenge you to step away from the hustle and bustle, just step away from the noise. Soak in life and its beauty.
The birds in the air have nothing to worry about. God always provides for them. Why do we worry about everything? God parted the sea for Moses so He can do anything we ask as long as it is worthy of Him.
So I challenge myself and you to take time to smell the roses and then praise and thank God for all these beautiful gifts he has given freely.
Lisa Rexroat
DIeterich
