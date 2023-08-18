Take care of your bodies
Tonight we had a horse dentist over. She ground sharp points down on the teeth. She smoothed them out, so the next time they ate, they could grind their food better and digest it and put on more weight. When this happens it also relieves them of a lot of pain..
In Luke 11: vs33-36 it states: “No one who lights a lamp hides it away or places it under a bushel basket, but on a lampstand so that those who enter might see the light. The lamp of the body is your eye. When your eye is sound, then your whole body is filled with light, but when it is bad, then your body is in darkness. Take care, then, that the light in you not become darkness. If your whole body is full of light, and no part of it is in darkness, then it will be as full of light as a lamp illuminating you with its brightness.”
Seems like a little complex statement. But just as the dentist had to grind off some teeth to make the horses more healthy, which then makes them happy, healthier and more willing and able to please their master, we too need to take care of our bodies. We will then be able to shine Jesus’s light thru us on to others.
It is very imperative that we take care of our bodies, physically, spiritually and mentally. This allows us to feel good and free to please our master. We must realize: God did not have to create us, or each creature or the entire world. He did so because He loved us. He does not need us, but we need Him. He wants us to have the light and not the darkness. It pleases Him when we adore him.
Let us not fall into darkness by not taking care of our bodies. Question is: Can we act childlike and not childish when we are spreading the light of Jesus? Ask yourself: “Do I act childish or childlike and see things for what they really are? Am I afraid of the light and lean to the darkness? How can I get rid of all those sharp points that keep me from being sound and able to digest what the good Lord is showing me?
“Lord, let me thank you always for all creation and the ability to be childlike to see the simple things in life are so good.”
Lisa Rexroa, Dieterich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.