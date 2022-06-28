Supreme Court set women’s health back 49 years
With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, women across the country will be subjected to unnecessary trauma, fear, and endangerment. Thirteen states have passed “trigger laws,” going into effect within a month of this overturning.
Of these 13 states, Texas has some of the most concerning and restrictive laws that will go into effect within the next month. These do allow for medical abortions, “to prevent death or substantial risk of serious impairment to woman’s major bodily function.” However, if a court disagrees with that risk, the doctor will face five years to life in prison. Do you want to live in a country where a life-saving medical procedure could land a doctor in prison for life in the event that those interpreting the law do not believe the woman’s life was in danger?
If your reasoning behind supporting this overturning brings you back to the fact that abortion is not mentioned in the Constitution of the United States – marriage, immigration, education, and the word “gun” all have zero mentions within the Constitution and its 27 current amendments. By that argument, Americans have never had rights to those unless explicitly stated by their state laws or federal laws. I wholeheartedly agree with States’ Rights and the fact that they are able to make laws that don’t align with Federal rulings and laws, but I do believe that women should be able to access these medical procedures regardless of the location where they or their ancestors happened to have settled.
If your reasoning behind supporting this overturning is religious, I respect that wholeheartedly. This country is one that protects freedom of religion, which includes not following a religion. Your religious beliefs should not be upheld as law due to separation of church and state. Furthermore, Jewish law shares a personal sentiment of my own which is that a life lived holds a higher value. They believe within the Jewish religion that “protecting existing life is paramount at all stages of pregnancy.” These state law encroach on Judaism.
I have nothing against you if you do not agree that a woman has this right. That does not allow you to try to take that right away from me and millions of other women in this country. Whether it is for religious, political, or personal reasons, no person should be able to dictate what hoops I must jump through if I find myself in a situation where I am trying to save my own life. While I would never make the choice to abort a pregnancy unless my life was in danger, I truly believe that I should be given that choice if it is necessary for my own health. Elected officials should never be able to set limitations on my access to life-saving measures.
My thoughts are with all American women right now who are at risk for their human rights being taken from them.
Lindsey Mills, Dieterich
Postal service, Green Deal and other thoughts
The U.S. Mail Service is failing. At times we get no service or it’s after dark. They have to deliver it with a light. I called the local post office. They said they were short on help but that the “higher ups” would not let them hire needed help.
Some say it is all a conspiracy to destroy, discourage and upset the people of the nation and then install another religion. Could it be? We need to remove that demon statue in the state capitol.
And the Green Deal? A horse to ride to power and authority over the people? Why do they think God gave us fossil energy? To use!
Just as some might say no more tree harvesting so we will have better air quality. No homes to be built. Wind mills and solar panels to clutter up the good earth. Unsightly, also.
The answer: fossil fuel with near zero emission. It’s there, everything in place.
Yes, we need to ban some of the diesel pickup trucks with large clouds of black smoke and stink.
Loy Cash, Effingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.