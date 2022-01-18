Regarding the United State Supreme Court decision to block the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandates on employers with 100 or more employees.
The United States Supreme Court affirmed the right of individuals to make their own healthcare decisions by blocking the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandates on employers with more than 100 workers.
A pandemic does not erase the rights we as individuals have under our Constitution. Yes, the pandemic is a serious public health concern, but our response to this virus must be done within the context of our Constitutional rights which are innate to every American citizen.
There is no compelling reason to force these interventions on the more than 80 million workers who would have been subject to the Biden mandates as both vaccinated and unvaccinated are contracting COVID-19. The Biden Administration knew these mandates would not pass Constitutional muster and yet they pushed them anyway. Frankly, we find that alarming.
We acknowledge there is still much more work to be done with regard to protecting the rights of our medical personnel, but thankfully, our system of government has checks and balances in place to protect our rights as citizens. The United States Supreme Court took a major step forward by blocking the Biden Administration’s reckless overreach and abuse of power.
Now it is time for the courts in Illinois to finally do the job our feckless legislature refuses to do and stop the abuse of power we see at the state level with the endless parade of emergency powers proclamations put forth by Governor Pritzker. It is time for our state courts to step up and rein in the state agencies and the political class that have been allowed to exercise unchecked power over the rights of the citizens.
State Representatives Brad Halbrook (R-Shelbyville), Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City), and Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich)
