I am writing in support of the Fair Tax Amendment to the Illinois constitution. The current tax structure in Illinois is both unfair and inadequate.
The old tax system is unfair. That’s why 34 of the 50 states that have an income tax, and the federal government, have all switched to a fair tax system. Under Illinois’ current tax structure, working people pay twice as much as wealthy people as a share of their income. And, the money we’re raising isn’t enough, forcing harmful cuts to local governments while pushing up property taxes.
The fair tax fixes this system. It allows anyone who makes less than $250,000 a year to either pay the same as they do now, or to get a tax cut. And, it will generate the resources needed to invest in programs to keep our residents safe, our children educated, and our communities thriving.
Under the fair tax, 97 percent of tax filers get a tax cut or pay no more than they do now – 97 percent! It’s time for Illinois to get in line with what 34 other states and the federal government do, and tax at a fair rate – the less you earn, the less you pay.
It will mean that 97 percent of Illinoisans won’t pay more than they do now – millionaires and billionaires will start paying their fair share – and it will mean an additional $3 billion in new money to help Illinois thrive.
Vote yes for a fair tax!
Cheryl Walker
Effingham
