I wish to encourage the Effingham Citizens of Douglas 1, 2 and 3 to vote for Eric Petty for County Board (District A). I have worked on the Effingham Health Board with Eric Petty for a number of years. Eric Petty was an amazing leader and a pioneer for the new Efffingham County Health Department. He fought many hard battles and is one of them guys who it is pretty much impossible to intimidate and/or deceive.
Eric Petty has been hired by many companies as a "fire fighter" to deal with problems that many people would be afraid to tackle, a staunch, conservative, truth loving patriot. Eric also served as a helicopter pilot in the military.
Its important to understand that the Effingham Health Dept was "under water, in the red" to the tune of over $100K for many years. Eric Petty (as well as Jackie Widges) were fundamental in the departure of previous incompetant management.
Eric Petty played a major role in laying a foundation of the new Effingham County Health Department, with the hiring of Jeff Workman (an amazing savvy Administrator), who has more than doubled the revenue of the Effingham Health Department through his amazing management and kept the Health Department from closing their doors.
I also worked with Norbert Soltwedel on the 911 Board, a fine man, but I do not believe he remotely resides within the same universe of possibilities that the leader Eric Petty does.
Robert "Ted" Heath
Altamont
