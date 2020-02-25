Support Chuck Ellington for GOP bid to 15th District
As a supporter of Republican candidate Dr. Chuck Ellington for U.S. Representative in the 15th District, I am asking your readers to vote for him in the primary on or before March 17. Dr. Ellington was my husband’s doctor for over 20 years. We found him to be intelligent, attentive, and compassionate; we grew to admire and respect him. His diagnoses were thorough; his instructions were complete and easy to understand. He patiently addressed our questions, never making us feel rushed or slighted. He wanted what was best for my husband.
Likewise, Chuck will treat his constituents in the same manner. He will listen to their concerns and serve their interests well. Dr. Ellington will research district issues and weigh all options, initiating and voting for legislation that benefits local farmers, small businesses, school districts, and governmental entities. Having his law degree will be a definite plus when evaluating the legality of proposed legislation. In short, he will represent the people in District 15 to the very best of his abilities.
Politics need not be as nasty as some would make it. Like the people in his district, Dr. Chuck loves his family, is active in his church, enjoys time with his friends and colleagues. He is quick to smile and laughs easily. We need a person like Dr. Ellington in the U.S. House for District 15. Please vote for Chuck Ellington on or before March 17.
Ann Wheeler, Sullivan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.