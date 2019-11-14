Regarding the article in the Nov. 13 EDN, “Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward.”
Any death is bad, but what has happened to common sense? Murder of babies should be against the law. If gun makers can be sued, then the airplane makers (9/11) can be sued. Also cars and trucks kill. It seems anyone with money is fair prey.
Also, none of us, including judges, who will escape judgement and be rewarded accordingly for their deeds.
“For it is written, As I live, saith the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall confess to God.” Romans 14:11
Loy Cash, Effingham
