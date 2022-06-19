The Effingham Scholarship Preschool for All Program has made a commitment for the past eight years to provide financial resources to children in need in order to attend preschool. Our program has been overwhelmingly successful thanks to the generosity of our community, business and individual donors and grant funding.
When evaluating the impact and need for our program this year as well as future years, it was evident that the need for our program has diminished. Because of the decreased need, the Effingham Scholarship Preschool for All Board has made the decision to dissolve this program.
This is wonderful news! Effingham County is extremely fortunate to have a group of school administrators, early childhood leaders and community members that value the need for every child to attend a quality preschool before starting kindergarten.
We are so thankful that our youngest community members have access to quality preschools in our area, setting the foundation for many years of success in the school system. Our Board would like to give a heartfelt THANK YOU to all of our past donors and supporters. Without you, our work and impact to our community would not have been possible. It is our hope that every child will continue to have the resources and support to attend preschool. Thank you, for supporting our many years of success.
"Early childhood education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire." W.B. Yeats
Effingham Scholarship Preschool For All Board
Janette Bledsoe
Brandi Matteson
Dr. Colleen Bingham
Debra Owen
Jennifer Fox
Sue Ellen Reimers
Connie Jerden
Meghan Wahl
Beth Wise
Kathy Wormhoudt
