Killing a human being no matter if he's walking or still to be born is wrong. The punishment should be the same.
You know it's a baby. The suffering to the baby is unthinkable. And you will suffer the rest of your life. It's on your mind. Why put yourself through this?
You say you know your body. Why then did you get pregnant in the first place? You say you know your body. The Lord will allow you to see how wrong it is killing these preborn babies. Talk with the Lord. He will really allow you to see how wrong killing these preborn babies is.
The only way to stop abortions is don't get pregnant in the first place. Payer and fasting always helps. Save yourself from the agony you will go through.
Madonna Goeckner
Altamont
Commented
