Parents and students deserve an agenda free education and under the Freedom of Education Act, they would be guaranteed that right.
During the pandemic, parents witnessed the kind of curriculum being taught to their kids and for many of them, it was an eye-opening experience. But opting out of classes parents find objectionable has proven to be more challenging than it should be. The Freedom of Education Act protects the right of conscience for students and parents.
House Bill 2184 creates the Freedom of Education Act and prevents public school districts and universities and colleges from compelling a student to personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to specified tenets. It also gives students, parents, and legal guardians the right to object to and refuse any unit of instruction or required course of study that directs, requires, or otherwise compels a student to personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to any of the specified tenets and requires school boards to review and resolve objections to the school curriculum.
Education should be about helping students learn how to think rather than teaching them what to think. There is no place in our schools for cultural indoctrination. We must protect and preserve parental rights.
I have introduced House Bill 2184, which awaits assignment to a legislative committee.
State Rep. Adam Niemerg
R-Dietrich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.