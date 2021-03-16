I read the article in Saturday's paper regarding the controversy at the Norman Oklahoma girls’ basketball game.("Announcer directs racist comments at girls basketball team," Saturday, March 13, 2021, page B4.) The photo shows about 10 girls kneeling during the National Anthem.
NFL player Colin Kaepernick started this as a way to protest social injustice. Today it seems everyone is offended by something or somebody, and as a Marine Corps veteran l am offended by anyone who disrespects our United States flag.
The National American Legion addressed this issue by adopting a 2016 resolution #16 entitled "Expectations for Rendering Proper Respect when Participating in Programs of The American Legion. Youth that compete in Legion programs such as the oratorical contest and American Legion baseball are required to pay proper respect to our Flag of the United States, including during the national anthem or else they are disqualified from competing. The Illinois American Legion also adopted this policy.
I would like to see high schools and colleges adopt the same policy. Basketball players that don't want to stand for the national anthem can stay in the locker room until the anthem is over. If they come on the floor and kneel during the anthem, then they sit out the game on the bench. Rush Limbaugh stated something to the effect that people go to sporting events to be entertained and root for their teams, not to watch political and social protests.
Feel free to protest at the courthouse and in public places but not at sporting events. The Norman OK superintendent is quoted as saying, "We fully support our students right to freedom of expression and our immediate focus is to support these girls and their coaches and families, particularly our Black students and coaching staff.”
This sounds to me to be more political correctness. I love my God, my country, my flag, and my family. l vehemently reject using disrespect to the Flag of our Nation or the National Anthem as a way of protesting. Does taking a knee as a freedom of expression acquiesce our traditional values and flag etiquette? ls this the new norm in 2021?
What say you Effingham County? Sound off!
Philip H. Mette
Effingham
