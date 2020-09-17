I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to our community members for their support. As president and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, it is an honor for our colleagues and physicians to serve your health care needs.
St. Anthony’s was founded almost 145 years ago by three Hospital Sisters of St. Francis who arrived from Germany and began serving the area. In 1978, Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) was incorporated by the Sisters and our spiritual foundation has never changed.
Health care looks different than it did 145 years ago. But what hasn’t changed are the essential health care services that we have provided over the years – emergency care, obstetric services, and outpatient and inpatient care to thousands of people, regardless of their ability to pay. Our emergency department cares for 23,000 people a year. Last year, we also helped bring over 700 babies into the world. We continue to meet the needs of area residents with outpatient diagnostic tests; physical, occupational and speech therapy; wound healing therapies and more.
As a proud community member, we are honored to have assisted with the launch of the Crisis Nursery of Effingham County and continue to offer them our support. We have also aligned with Catholic Charities to support dental vouchers, medication assistance and food pantry programs.
Once again, we are deeply touched by those how have supported us and continue to do so. We are here to serve you by meeting your needs, offering support and sharing our gifts with you. On behalf of our colleagues, thank you for that honor to serve you.
Theresa Rutherford
President and CEO
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital
