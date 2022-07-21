Solutions to mass shootings in our nation
As we discuss the gun rights/gun control issue, I believe we need to understand the bigger objective of the government ruling class. As socialists and communists, one of their objectives is to remove guns from the citizenry. I have noticed that people in communist countries don’t have any guns, nor do they have any rights or freedoms. Our founders enshrined our “right to bear arms” in the Second Amendment of the Constitution because they knew that the government could become tyrannical, and one way to keep governing leaders in check was to arm the populace.
Therefore, we Americans have to be very vigilant to defend our Second Amendment rights against even the smallest encroachments. Those on the gun control side use emotional arguments to push their political ambition.
Recently, actor Matthew McConaughey called on Congress to pass a gun control bill. Since the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Governor Pritzker and other Democrats are calling for a ban on assault rifles. Those who want to take our guns away unashamedly use tragedies like these to push their gun control solution. However, gun control isn’t the solution.
Mr. Joshua Robison in his opinion piece published in the June 8, 2022, edition of the EDN said, “Arguing against all gun control measures because it won’t work all the time is the intellectual equivalent of a father telling his children they need not wear seat belts because they wouldn’t help if the car rolled into a lake.”
With all due respect, I believe Mr. Robison is missing the point. Gun control laws are being introduced, not to solve the problem of gun violence, but for the political elites to incrementally clear a path to take away our guns and thus our freedom.
One of the arguments of gun control activists was echoed by Mr. Robison in his article when he said, “When the Constitution was written, no human on earth had access to a firearm capable of killing many people very quickly”. As I understand it, this statement is an argument for banning assault rifles. Again, I believe Mr. Robison and other gun control advocates are missing the point of the principle. The principle is that our Republic is “of, for and by the people” and so “we the people” should have the right to bear arms to defend ourselves.
As with COVID-19 mandates, our border wall and other issues, these elitist snobs follow the motto, “Rules for thee, but not for me.” How many of these government leaders have their own armed guards? If they believe guns are the problem with society, then why don’t they have unarmed security guards? The hypocrisy of these liberals is glaring; but they don’t care because they believe they are better than the “common people.” Our forefathers were wise and knew that human hearts were wicked by nature. They knew the people would need to be armed to help preserve their freedom.
Dallas Bear, Effingham
What is your handicap?
Recently, we were at a horse auction.
I purchased a horse that had the saddle on all evening. He was a big bay and gorgeous. Such masculinity. He carried himself very well. The animal was only 5 years old and highly bred. When it came time to get him out of his stall, I was shocked and did not know what to do. The saddle was off of him and his back was severely swayed; he had a major dip in his spine. This animal’s back was covered up and totally fooled us on his true appearance and handicap.
So many times we see people in wheelchairs or visible handicaps. Sometimes it is easy to shy away from them, because it can be unknown territory. Sometimes we don’t know what to say or how to say it.
Many times though we see people in beautiful bodies and do not realize that they are handicapped as well. Some may be carrying major crosses and burdens around that may debilitate them from living a normal life. Learning disabilities are another form of handicap that is not visible.
Just as the horse’s handicap was covered, I feel so many of us have spiritual handicaps. Some do not know God at all, some refuse to follow any church laws and this itself can keep a person in bondage, which would be a handicap.
I myself have a handicap of specifically not always being able to pray the rosary on my own. Over 12 years ago, I had seven surgeries on my leg. I had to learn how to walk again. I used every apparatus to help me. I used wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, braces, canes and on and on. I am so thankful that God allowed me to use these things to build my strength and aid me with my handicap.
I ask you: “What is your handicap?” Is it spiritual, mental or physical? I suggest if you haven’t received help for the handicap then you should put the pride down and ask for some kind of aid to help you. There are so many books out there to help you overcome these handicaps.
But if you are having a spiritual handicap, you may want to start by going to confession and confess your sins. You may want to refer back to a catechism or the Bible to enlighten your spirit. No matter what the handicap, always be loving, caring and understanding to those with handicaps. Go out of your way to make someone with a handicap feel joy and happiness by your reactions to them. Realize that some of all of our handicaps are not always visible. Even bowlers and golfers have a handicap.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
