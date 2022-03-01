The nation’s almost 720,000 social workers entered the field because they have a strong desire to help people and make our communities and world a better place to live.
Each day social workers touch millions of lives. In fact, you, a family member, or a friend have likely already been helped by a social worker. You will find social workers practically everywhere, working in schools, hospitals, mental health facilities, veteran centers, and child welfare agencies.
Social workers have been in the forefront of helping create this nation’s social safety net. At Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois, we are a social work agency committed to being champions for racial equity within the child welfare field. We do this because children of color historically come into care more often, stay longer and fewer return to their families.
Children of color need your support. Consider contacting your lawmakers and urging them to support DCFS Bias-Free Child Removal Senate Bill 3720, which would establish a pilot program for the purpose of addressing racial disparities in the child welfare system. Implicit bias too often unconsciously affect people’s actions. This new program would utilize a blind removal strategy when deciding whether a child should be removed from their parents' home.
This Social Work Month and beyond, we urge you to speak up for the children and families within the child welfare system. Be a strong, positive voice for change on their behalves.
Mike Bertrand
Mt Vernon
