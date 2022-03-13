Where do I begin? Signs of new life are springing up everywhere. I heard the spring creepers loud and clear this past Sunday. It was such a beautiful and chanting sound to touch my ears.
We have a pregnant mare due pretty soon, it is such a miracle to watch the movement of the baby inside her swollen barrel. Baby calves, baby puppies to snuggle. The babies fur is so sleek and soft and cuddly. Always amazes me the natural instinct of mothers. The gentleness, the caring, nurturing guidance that is given to these beautiful animals.
But, on the other hand, our two baby puppies were fighting, momma flew in there and barked one time and they quit instantly. They were scolded and they listened to authority.
We recently celebrated ash Wednesday. This is such a breath of fresh air. God is breathing new life into us.
I have been listening to The Bible. I am just leaving Genesis, but the readings have been about the scandals and the men taking on different wives and having children with them. It speaks of all the wrong. But it also gives us hope, for these were the ancestors of Jesus. These men and women were sinners, just like you and I and God used them to bring new life into this world. He forgave them for their sins. He gave us new life by coming to earth in flesh and blood, just like you and me.
In Isaiah chapter 55 verse 10, 11 it states: "My word is like the snow and the rain that come down from the sky to water the earth. They make the crops grow and provide seed for planting and food to eat. So also will be the word that I Speak – it will not fail to do what I plan for it; it will do everything I send it to do."
This is a reminder he is offering us his Word to have new life. Let's take the challenge and for the rest of these forty days of lent, let us fast and pray and read from the bible daily or as much as we can ... His intent is to bring new life to us and coddle us and carry us. As is evident in the bible He does not care what your past is, He cares about the here and now and wants to give each of us new life. All we need to do is ask. He may scold us at times just like a caring parent, but that is OK.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
