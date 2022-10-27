I am shocked by the way some of the pro-abortion women fight for the right to kill their babies through abortion. What kind of women are they?
During the hospital fire in 1949, a woman ran into the hospital to try to save her baby. They both died. There must be a special place in heaven for this woman. And maybe there is a special place somewhere for the women who kill their babies. There are a lot of other options.
I am disgusted with some of the religious clergy who will not say anything about the abortion issue in the Catholic Mass. I don’t know what they are afraid of. We have a two party system. Democrats are almost always totally for killing babies. Republicans are almost totally for saving babies. It doesn’t take a smart person to know who to vote for.
If we pray to end abortion, the thing to do is to vote Republican. The governor’s race in Illinois is very important this year.
Thank God for Donald Trump’s Supreme Court.
Gerald Borries
Teutopolis
