Current Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke is moving onto another position at the end of January.
On behalf of the residents of Shelby County, I want to thank Nichole Kroncke for her service to the County. She ran on following through with prosecutions and making sure our laws were enforced and she delivered on that promise. She has been a friend to law enforcement and has made our County safer through her efforts.
As Chairman of the Republican Party in Shelby County, it is my duty to recommend a suitable replacement. This is not something I take lightly. My focus will be on finding a candidate who will enforce the law and who will be dedicated to serving the people of Shelby County and it is my hope to make this transition as seamless as possible. Again, I thank Nichole for her service, and I wish her all the best in her new position.
Moving forward, we will establish a search committee to interview top level candidates and we will recommend the person best suited for the position and for Shelby County. This process will begin shortly and will be conducted according to (10 ILCS 5/25-11), which outlines the process of filling such a vacancy.”
Persons interested in filling the position of Shelby County State's Attorney may submit their resume to the following email address: saapply@shelbycountyrepublicans.com
Jeremy Williams
Shelby County Republican Central Committee Chairman
