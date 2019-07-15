There are people claiming to be from Social Secutiry. Hang up! Do not speak to them.
These are scam artists claiming to be Social Security. The first time they called me that my check was being stopped next month because it was discovered I was using my check fraudulently. I hung up on them and called the Social Security office.
I was told that they had received many calls about this. This was our local Effingham office and she said that Social Security never notifies anyone by phone. It's always by letter.
If you get a call saying they're Social Security, hang up! Do not speak to them.
If you have a doubt, call Social Security yourself. They will reassure you.
Protect yourself!
Dorothy Stewardson
Effingham
