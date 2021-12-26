Regarding the Satanic Temple’s outrageous display at the State Capitol:
We condemn this blasphemous display in the strongest terms. The idea that this hideous display is somehow an ode to pluralism is laughable. This display is nothing more than a blatant attack on one of the holiest celebrations of the year for Christians.
The people behind the display claim that it is about unity, but they are delusional if they think a hideous Satanic image is going to bring people together. Their claim is even more ridiculous given the history of both the religious origins of Christmas and its historic origins as a federally recognized holiday.
The whole reason President Ulysses S. Grant signed a proclamation on June 24, 1870 recognizing Christmas as a federal holiday was to bring the nation together. Grant was a deeply religious man whose Methodist faith shaped his vision for the country. He signed the proclamation with the expressed intent to bring our nation together in the aftermath of the Civil War.
For more than 100 years, our nation has been united in celebrating this important holiday. That is until now. If the people behind this grotesque display really wanted to bring unity – then they would do what so many Americans have done for more than 100 years and celebrate Christmas.
Finally, the birth of Christ is a momentous event that has shaped western civilization. The birth of Christ has religious significance, but it also is a defining moment in world history. How we mark time is centered around the birth of Christ!
Just because the Satanic Temple can do something does not mean they should. They are not accomplishing anything but offending people at one of the holiest times of the year. We know they are not likely to honor our request, but we ask that they remove their display from the Illinois State Capitol and respect what Christmas means to the vast majority of the people of our great nation.
State Reps. Brad Halbrook (R-Shelbyville), Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City), Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich)
