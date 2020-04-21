Roses for safety
precautions
Kudos and roses to Rural King and all our other community businesses and services that have implemented safety policies to protect their employees and patrons. They deserve a standing ovation!
Daniel Warfield, Effingham
Updated: April 22, 2020 @ 3:21 am
