I would like to respond to the column last week by Marilyn Wirth. She makes some rather outrageous statements, many of which have already been addressed. I would like to focus on her approach to the COVID vaccine. (“How I separate the right from the left,” April 14, 2021.)
She is holding off on getting a vaccine to see if others will suffer first. Public health does not benefit from this approach. In order to get COVID under control, we will need herd immunity. Herd immunity calls for 75 to 90% of the populace with antibodies, through actual infection or vaccination. Sweden tried with the infection route, with disastrous results. We can do it, with the plentiful vaccine that is now available.
Why vaccinate now? Are nearly 600,000 deaths enough? A recent article in a leading British medical journal points out that COVID caused increased stillbirths and maternal deaths as well. If the issue is the use of fetal derived tissue, use Moderna or Pfizer, which have not used this in vaccine production.
The local health department, the state health departments, the CDC, Dr. Fauci, and Pope Francis, all recommend it. All the Senators, Democratic and Republican, have received the vaccine except three, two of which have had COVID and the third says he will when he is eligible. Oh yes, former President Trump and his wife quietly got the vaccine before he left office.
In refusing to get the vaccine, the disease continues to spread, killing people and the economy. Roll up you sleeve and get the shot.
Dan Niebrugge
Effingham
