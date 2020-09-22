Right-to-work has no benefit for the worker
This letter is in response to a column printed in the Effingham Daily News on Sept. 5 titled, “On Labor Day, consider the injustice of forced union dues.” It was penned by Mark Mix, who is listed as a guest columnist. The true injustice in the column is the falsehoods that the author attempts to pass off as valid research.
First off, a little research into the National Institute for Labor Relations Research, the “source” Mr. Mix utilized for the article, reveals it to be an advocacy group for right-to-work laws. A look at the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a division of the U.S. Department of Labor, wages for all occupations comparing right-to-work states to other states actually shows that workers in right-to-work states earn 12% less than counterparts in other states. Additionally, right-to-work also removes many other protections than just that of earnings. The numbers of workplace injuries are higher, workers pay a greater share of health care premiums, and poverty levels are higher in right-to-work states.
Another fallacy of the column is in the author’s comment of “coercing workers into subsidizing union officials.” The salaries of top union officials, even in the largest of unions, is miniscule to the amounts paid CEOs and board members of most companies. Union dues, by law, cannot be utilized to fund political activities while no such limitations are placed on companies.
The dues paid by union members are used for expenses that range anywhere from paying the water bill to negotiating contracts. If you were to go to a restaurant for dinner, you are expected to pay for your meal. Why? Because this is how the owner pays for utilities, supplies, wages, insurance, and a host of other items. To walk out without paying your bill is against the law.
A union also needs to pay for utilities, supplies, wages, insurance, as well as the costs associated with representing their workers. This is what union dues pay for and it is wrong for those who do not pay to get the representation for free, which is what right-for-work laws require.
It won’t take long for the unions to be unable to represent workers efficiently, which is the aim of these laws. Right-to-work has no benefit for the worker, regardless of any claims by Mr. Mix.
James Denton Effingham
