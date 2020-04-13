Responding to Blaine Wilhour’s questioning of safety measures
After reading the column by State Rep. Blaine Wilhour in the EDN on April 9, 2020 (“Governor’s actions demand transparency”), I was disappointed and upset, and felt I needed to respond.
COVID-19 is a serious problem. One American died every 50 seconds yesterday due to this virus. If you are 70 or above, your risk of dying if you catch this virus is one in nine. There is no cure, no proven treatments and probably will not be a cure until there is a vaccine.
Mr. Wilhour wants to question the need or benefit of social isolation because there are no studies. We can look at available information.
Two states that started social isolation early, California and Washington, have had an early flattening of the curve or fewer new cases than states that started this later, Louisiana and Florida (CDC, USA Today). Two countries, South Korea and Germany, started early and aggressive social distancing and show earlier slowing of new cases. Even China, which had a large outbreak, has shown an earlier slowing of cases after severe restrictions and social distancing (CDC, WHO).
The United Kingdom, which earlier tried to weather the storm without social distancing, had followed a curve much like the U.S. (Financial Times) but has now gone to social distancing as well. For further proof, read, “The Cluster Effect: How Social Gatherings were Rocket Fuel for Coronavirus,” (The Guardian 04/10/20) as well as many other posted articles.
With regard to openness, I would like to look at several quotes Mr. Wilhour paraphrased. He states that Dr. Fauci, on Feb. 17 said that the risk to the U.S. “was miniscule.” Dr. Fauci actually said the risk was, “really very minimal, because there are only 15 cases now. Obviously, things could change. If this spreads more diffusely throughout the world, there is the possibility we may have a global pandemic … And that is the reason we’re taking it seriously.”
Mayor Lightfoot did say the quote listed, but it was in response to President Trump saying that Chicago was not prepared, and she was stating that Chicago was ready to fight this virus and was trying to reassure Chicagoans.
The real misdirection, which Mr. Wilhour has seemingly forgotten in his column, has been from the White House. I will list just a few.
Feb. 25: Mr. Trump said about COVID-19 vaccine, “Now they have it, they have studied it, they know very much, in fact, we’re close to a vaccine.” The vaccine is still likely 12 months away.
March 4: Mr. Trump trying to down play the mortality rates, discussing the Flu, “I think we went as high as 100,000 people died in 1990, if you can believe that.” The number was 26,582 (CDC)
March 6: Mr. Trump said, “Anybody that wants a test can get a test. That’s what the bottom line is!” This is still not a true statement five weeks later.
March 15: Mr. Trump said, “this is very contagious. It’s incredible. But, it’s something we have tremendous control of.” Not true as of this date.
Mr. Wilhour later in the column complains that we are doing bad things based on unelected scientists’ models. I can only say that scientists, like Dr. Fauci, are nonpartisan. The work of scientists is based on facts and theory, not political leanings.
COVID-19 is a very serious problem. There is no cure yet, and the best we have to slow its spread at this time is social distancing. Things will improve, but to advocate for removal of social distancing now is irresponsible and I would have hoped for better from my elected representative.
Practice social isolation, it shows we care for one another. Stay well.
Dan Niebrugge, MD, Effingham
