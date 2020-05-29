In recent days there have been numerous press releases from local Republican legislators that I believe deserve clarification. This is another one of those times and situations when having a local Democratic legislator to provide equal time to an issue would be helpful.
Representatives Wilhour and Bailey as well as Senator Jason Plummer have all complained quite loudly about a supposed pay increase they claim has been enacted by the Democrats in the recent budget. If readers look to media sources beyond those simply running the Republican talking points, they will find out the Democrats in the General Assembly as well as Comptroller Mendoza state quite loudly that there is no pay increase for legislators this coming fall. Fair-minded readers are likely and justifiably confused. What’s the real story?
The root of the issue is a law passed in 2014, Public Act 098-0682, that established an automatic Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for legislators. With that law still being in force but not wanting to accept a pay-raise in light of the current economic conditions, Democrats did not fund the COLA in the recent budget. With no money allocated for the COLA, the Comptroller has no authorization to allocate funds for a COLA this year.
A question I have is whether efforts have been made since 2014 to repeal the law in question? Who proposed any such repeal measure and when? Or was this left alone and then pulled out now to get as much political gain as possible?
If there were proposals to repeal, I would be supportive of such measures. Automatic anythings in the budget seem like a bad idea and simply a way for legislators to avoid difficult votes.
David Seiler, Effingham, Democratic candidate Illinois 107th House Disrict
