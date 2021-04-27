Rep. Miller applauds Effingham County’s gun law
I applaud the Effingham County Board for their bold action in defending our Constitutional right to bear arms. Effingham County is the first county in Illinois to enact a Second Amendment Preservation Act. (“Effingham County passes ‘Second Amendment Preservation Act,’ April 21, 2021, page A1.)
Our rights and liberties matter. If we allow Joe Biden and the Democrats to undermine the Second Amendment, we open the door for the radical Left to come after other freedoms such as the right of free assembly and the protections we have against unlawful searches and seizures. If we do not stand up for our Constitutional rights, we will lose them.
The Effingham County Board understands what is at stake in the fight to preserve the Second Amendment and it is my hope other counties will follow their lead.
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland
15th Congressional District
