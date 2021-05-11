Back in January, the House of Representatives voted on the Impeachment of former President Donald Trump. Among those who voted in favor of impeaching the former President was Republican Conference Chair, Representative Liz Cheney. Shortly after the impeachment vote, members of the Republican conference voted to keep Rep. Cheney as Republican Conference Chair.
Because she voted to impeach President Trump and holds a leadership position for our conference, I did not vote with the Republican Conference in January to allow Liz Cheney to keep her role as the chair.
I believe that Rep. Cheney does not represent the Republican conference and should not be a part of our leadership team. Unfortunately, Rep. Cheney is seriously out of step with Republicans and is no longer capable of effectively leading the party. Over 70 million Americans voted for former President Trump in our election in November, and 94 percent of the Republican House members voted against the impeachment of President Trump. The leadership of the Republican conference should represent our voters, who overwhelmingly support former President Trump.
For these reasons, I will vote against Rep. Cheney to remain in our leadership should another vote take place.
U.S. Rep. Marry Miller
R-Oakland
Commented
