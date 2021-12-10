During the presidential campaign in 1996, when then Senator Bob Dole was running against President Clinton, I was fortunate enough to be invited to Washington, DC for a business conference. My employer had invited both the President and Senator Dole to speak at the conference, and fortunately both candidates accepted the invitation. My wife and my son were able to be there as well, which made the trip really special.
President Clinton came on to speak first. He received a very nice standing ovation as you would expect. The entire conference was based on the needs of small business owners; therefore the President addressed that subject, and told us what he could do for the small business community. No matter what your political stance may be, to see the President speak live, and talk about issues that matter to you is quite exciting and memorable.
When Senator Dole came in the room, it erupted in tremendous applause and a standing ovation. The ovation came from not only the fact that Senator Dole was running for President, and was considered to be a very pro-small business candidate, but out of tremendous respect for him because of his service in World War ll. Bob Dole was seriously wounded in his right shoulder while fighting in Italy. He was trying to get to a buddy who had also been wounded. He was partially paralyzed and never had total use of his hands and one of his arms, because of his wounds.
Senator Dole actually came to the rope line before he went to the stage to speak. So my son and I wiggled in a little closer to the rope, in hopes of getting to shake hands with the Senator. Secret Service men and one of Senator Dole’s aides preceded him through the line. Senator Dole was shaking hands and signing the credential badges that we all had to wear to get in to any of the events for the conference. I had just taken my badge out of its holder and handed it to one of his aides, when another aide came up behind Senator Dole and said “Senator I’m sorry but we have to go, it’s time for your speech.” The aide in front of me said “I’m sorry, I’ll give this to the Senator and maybe he can sign it for you.” And with that, Senator Dole headed for the stage, and his aide took off with my credential badge; which as I said earlier was needed to get in to any of the events at the conference. So I went down to the lower level of the hotel after the event, where l pleaded my case with the lady responsible for handing out the credential badges. She grudgingly gave me another one.
Six weeks later, an envelope came to our mailbox addressed simply: Ron Kinder-Effingham IL. I opened it to find one of Bob Dole’s business cards with his signature on it. I was shocked. Senator Dole didn’t know me from ”Adam.” I didn’t actually get to shake his hand. I wasn’t even one of his constituents, he was from Kansas. Yet he took the time to send a card with his signature on it, with the only information he had available from my credential badge.
This week America lost one of the last heroes of the ”Greatest Generation.” Altrue patriot and a true gentleman. May you rest in peace Senator Dole, America will miss you.
Ron Kinder, Effingham
