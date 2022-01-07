Regarding the Dec. 29, 2021 Letter to the Editor, “Satanic Temple’s display at the State Capitol is blasphemous”:
The curse of the devil. Why are they at the state Capitol, bringing on us the curse of the most high? Do the people want curses? (The devil.) Or blessings? (The Most High.)
The devil tries to make it look like he is in charge. to get more followers. May God bless those local lawmakers rejecting Satan.
Pastor Loy Cash
Effingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.