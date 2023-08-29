After reading Merilyn Foster’s Aug. 26 letter to the editor questioning the county’s ‘No Kill’ policy for its Animal Shelter & Control, it made me realize the need for education and celebration of what area Animal Rescues achieve every single day.
Our impact on the community is vast, but it’s behind the scenes. People will choose what they want to see, and block out any of the difficult parts they don’t want to face. The truth is we’re the ones who take the unwanted, the sick and injured, the lost. When someone ‘saves’ a kitten on their property, they call us to say, “well, I can’t keep it!” So we put the patience, time, and work into the animal to give them security, health and a new chance at a loved life. In most cases, it’s not the person who found the animal doing all of that. They find and then hand over the full responsibility: the physical, mental & financial, to the Shelter or Rescue.
Effingham County Animal Shelter & Control is one of THREE shelters in the state that operates under the ‘No Kill’ policy. Yes, our little, amazing Effingham Shelter is out there setting the pace for all others. That is an incredible achievement. Neighboring counties look at what we’re doing in Effingham as a resource and a lifeline. What we do is so much greater than the county lines. That needs to be celebrated.
The question posed really isn’t about the humane handling of an animal’s life. It’s about choice. We all know how pregnancies occur yet so many people choose to let their intact animals roam. An accidental litter isn’t really an accident. It’s a lack of responsibility. They know what might occur, but take that risk anyway. And when it doesn’t work out in their favor, they hand the puppies over to a Shelter or Rescue as if it’s always been our responsibility instead of theirs. And then they still might choose to not spay the mama or neuter the male.
The cycle continues & they perpetuate the problem instead of being preventative and part of the solution.
We all have the capacity to choose spay & neuter. EARS offers low cost spay & neuter programs, and helped spay & neuter more than 600 animals last year. And that doesn’t touch the surface of what’s needed. You may not realize this, but cats have potential for five litters a year. Take the average of maybe four kittens per litter, that’s 20 kittens per female cat a year. If just 200 of those 600 were cats — that’s preventing 4,000 kittens. Euthanizing at that volume isn’t the question or the answer. Because with prevention, it becomes moot.
What occurs more often than not these days is the public passing along that decision of life or death to someone else because they don’t want to do what we do. As the ones now responsible for that choice, we have decided that the animals’ lives are worth it. Our little, amazing Effingham animal community believes it’s all worth it too. This community has built & supported four local Rescue/Shelter organizations. One might think that would mean the volume of animals could be managed. Yet, all four have been beyond their limits for the majority of this year. If only pet owners and concerned citizens would have given prevention a consideration as the solution, we wouldn’t be writing now about whether or not it’s humane to save a life.
We are well aware of how difficult it is to walk in our shoes, so we won’t ask you to. But what we do ask instead, is to think twice about passing the buck, and think more about prevention. Because the absolute last thing we ever want to think about is making a life ending choice.
Beth Clough, EARS President
