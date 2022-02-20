We understand the anger and hurt over the release of Aaron Hyche under the Medical Release Act. ("Killer of Trooper Layton Davis released," Page A1, Feb. 11, 2022.) But you surely can understand that the Prisoner Review Board has the responsibility of implementing the law. The Medical Release Act, carefully thought out by both Houses of the Legislature, provides for the release of prisoners who have terminal illnesses or are medically incapacitated.
Aaron Hyche has been in prison for 46 years. He is now riddled with critical illnesses, including end-stage Parkinson's disease, cancer, dementia, brain bleeds, and numerous strokes. He wears a bib for the constant involuntary drooling from his mouth, is confined to a wheelchair, and requires assistance with every aspect of survival – he cannot even change his own soiled diapers. At age 71, he is older than 99% of people in the Department of Corrections. Due to his severe, degenerative ailments, he will remain trapped in his own body for all of his remaining days. His frequent visits to the University of Illinois at Chicago hospital requires the time of several staffers and the use of hospital beds that could be used for other ill prisoners.
The Department of Corrections evaluated and recommended Aaron for medical furlough in 2021 as a result of the extreme burden and significant costs placed on the Department by his debilitating health. The Medical Release Act was designed for precisely these individuals who pose no danger to others and who, due to their ailments, remain confined in their own bodies and are completely incapacitated.
The decision by the PRB reflects the legislature’s humanitarian purpose in passing the Medical Release Act, as well as the aim to decrease the burden on the State by releasing individuals who do not pose a recidivism risk and are critically ill.
We do not represent Aaron Hyche specifically. We are each in private practice, and we volunteer to help those prisoners who committed crimes before 1978 and are therefore still eligible for parole. We help them find advocates for their parole hearings. We helped him get an attorney, but he did not get parole. Instead, his attorney represented him under the Medical Release law.
Aviva Futorian
Sara Garber
Chicago
