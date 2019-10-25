My recycling efforts began 10 years ago. At that time, numerous recycling drop off locations existed in the surrounding areas. Locations have steadily declined in the years since that time. My thoughts on the decline of collection locations:
There is no profit for the business providing the bins. Certainly, businesses cannot be blamed for discontinuing the service for that reason.
Collection bins used for other items than the designated recyclables. For example, unallowable plastic, paper etc. and/or TRASH!
Granted, individual recycling efforts represent a drop in the bucket compared to corporate business programs. However, as the saying goes, EVERY EFFORT COUNTS! How disheartening to open the bins to drop off clear water bottles, milk jugs, or cardboard and find bags full of nonallowable items or just plain TRASH! The bins are clearly labeled in multiple places with instructions and allowable items.
To the people misusing or abusing the recycling bins: PLEASE STOP!! I feel the end result of this continued action will be the removal of the last drop off bin in Effingham (I know of only one location) and more debris finding its way to the landfill.
To the people sincere in the recycling effort and using the bins correctly: KUDDOS to you and keep up the good work!!
Chris Wendt
Effingham
