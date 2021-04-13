Recognizing our public safety telecommunicators
The week of April 12 through April 18, 2021, is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, ofﬁcially marking the time each year when we formally acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all Telecommunicators and Call-Takers.
Telecommunications persormel are the critical lifeline for our Sheriff’s Department. Their efforts often mean the difference between life and death. They answer call after call, day and night, as their voices and actions guide both citizens and law enforcement alike in the most trying of circumstances. Telecommunicators are often the unseen and unsung heroes of emergency services.
Very few professions are required to know so much, and tasked with so much grave responsibility.
Please join us in expressing our sincere thank you to the men and women who serve the Efﬁngham County Sheriff’ s Ofﬁce by working in Telecommunications. Their constant devotion to serving and saving lives in our community is a credit to this Ofﬁce.
Sheriff David J. Mahon, Effingham County
