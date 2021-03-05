John W. Finfrock, 85, of Altamont, died at 7:53 a.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Kindred Hospital, Peoria. A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Arborcrest Memorial Park, Effingham with Pastor Van Brooks officiating. Memorials may be made to Asbury…