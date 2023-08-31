Reach out to the homeless
For the last couple of days I have been enjoying the cool weather. The animals are enjoying it as well. I am so thankful on those extremely miserable days we had a home to live in. Air Conditioning to keep us cool and a bed to sleep in.
Sometimes I take these things for granted. Could you imagine just being out with no shelter with extreme temperatures with no place to go? Or living in your vehicle and never have a place to rest your head.
Recently, I had my eye-opener experience that there are quite a few homeless in our area. Some actually are our own people. How does this happen? How did you and I miss this? How could they go unnoticed?
In Mathew 25:34 – 40: “Then the King will say at those on his right, come, you who are blessed by my Father Inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me food. I was thirsty and you gave me drink, a stranger and you welcomed me, naked and you clothed me, ill and you cared for me, in prison and you visited me. Then the righteous will answer him and say, “Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you drink? When did we see you a stranger and welcome you, or naked and clothe you? When did we see you ill or in prison, and visit you? And the king will say to them in reply. “Amen, I say to you, whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me.”
I find it sad that people may have been down on their luck or went thru a depression and lost almost everything. Majority of homeless people are not homeless by choice, but by circumstances.
So our challenge this week is to look around, what or who do you see? Do you see clothes stacked up on tables or in areas that have some shade? Do you see a vehicle being parked in the same area always?
Well, odds are these people probably have been without a place to lay there heads for a bit. As it is stated, it is our job to help them back on their feet. It is our job to show them respect and just lend an ear.
If you can help anyone in a bad situation, take the leap of faith and ask God to guide you, you will reap the rewards. Then ask for forgiveness for this individual, they are probably suffering majorly for a past hurt. If you have someone on the streets, please get ahold of them, make them feel that someone cares. This is our challenge. Open your eyes to see, ears to hear and precious hands to touch. Fill someone’s stomach, help put a roof over their head. Give them the feeling someone cares.
Be the next St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta and just hold their hand under a shade tree if needed. Let it transform you.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
