Olivia, Serenity, Keaton, Jacob, Elizabeth, Matthew, Alex, Grace, Mitchell. These are my celebrity names. These are names that are very familiar in my circle. These are names of children IN OUR COMMUNITY who have/are battling cancer!!
Mitchell unfortunately lost his battle two years ago. FIVE of these children were students at Effingham Junior High and High School last year. FIVE!!! It is very rare to have one child in a community with cancer, but FIVE in the same school system?!! And that does not include the 5+ other children in our County.
I am telling you this to remind you that cancer does not only happen in adults. And to remind you that September is "Childhood Cancer Awareness Month." Childhood cancer is represented with a Gold (yellow) ribbon, because our children are as precious as gold.
I am asking that you show some love to these children in September by decorating your homes and businesses with gold ribbons, donate to a local charity (Laura Koester is doing a Toy Drive for St. Louis Children's Hospital), or even just say a prayer!! Remember that Childhood cancer is NOT rare!! It is all around us, with so many in our own community. Help be the change. Help spread awareness. Show our kids some love!
With love from the mom of a SURVIVOR!
Belinda Rueter
Louisville
