I am writing about concerns I have over Darren Bailey's positions on taxes and revenue. It's great Darren wants to lower property taxes. Our taxes in Mt. Vernon are insane! However, it's very difficult to lower property tax and other taxes at the same time. A tax on the most wealthy in Illinois would be very helpful.
Regarding revenue and budget. Gov. Rauner (R) left a burden of $16.7 billion, which is now down to $2.6 billion. Illinois has had two bond upgrades. Illinois is paying its bills and not defaulting. Can Darren continue this improvement?
Now, Chicago blaming is not productive or unifying. And the truth is, Chicago does a lot of heavy lifting for the rest of the state. Central Illinois gets $1.87 for each dollar it pays in taxes, and my Southern Illinois gets $2.81 a buck. Now Chicago only gets 53 cents on a dollar. We may not like Chicago, but they pay the bills.
I have been trying to contact Darren regarding Social Security and Medicare. All Trump-supported candidates are on board with dismantling Social Security and Medicare. Will Darren be different and stand up to Trump and promise Illinoisans he will protect Social Security and Medicare?
Lastly, I have no problem with Darren getting federal relief money for his farm. We need to give our farmers all the help they so deserve. So I am hoping Darren will support my two daughters getting student loan relief. They are not dance and art majors. One's a scientist and the other an educator.
Robert Hughes
Mt. Vernon
