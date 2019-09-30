Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard spoke in Effingham on Sept. 23, 2019 ("U.S. economy is slowing," Page A1, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2029.)
Many of those in attendance for the President were also in attendance for an economic update given by Bill Emmons, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Assistant Vice President, on March 3, 2018.
Before taking what Mr. Bullard says with complete validity, we should analyze the opinions of his office 18 months prior.
1. Tax cuts will be bad for the economy because they were badly timed. At the time of the statement, unemployment was at an all-time low of 4.0%. Since the statement, unemployment has continually hit an all time low of 3.9%, 3.8%, 3.7%, and 3.6% (Currently, 3.7%). (bls.gov)
2. 2% growth is the new norm because there is nothing in the economy to spur 3-4% growth, such as a major innovation. Since the statement, Q2 of '18 and Q1 of '19 were > 3%. Q3 of '18 was hovering around 3% as well. The other two quarters were in line with Mr. Emmons' statements. (bea.gov)
3. Border security is a bad idea because America is at full employment and needs the workforce provided by the illegal immigrants. The economy will suffer with unemployment so low. At the time of his speech, the Dow Jones was hovering around 25,000. Since this statement and currently, the Dow Jones is hovering around 27,000. (macrotrend.net)
4. Budget deﬁcit will continue to increase with tax cuts and no additional economic growth. So far, Mr. Emmons is correct based on projections.
5. Tariffs will cause trade wars with other countries and cause retaliation. Bad for the economy. Trade wars have resulted, and retaliation has occurred, but the economy has continued to persevere.
6. Rising rates and weak housing could produce a recession for 2018 or 2019. NEXT!
7. Federal Funds rate was projected to be 2.7% by 2019. It is currently 2.0% with the certainty to decrease to 1.75% by December. (bankrate.com/Raymond James)
The projection of rising rates and decreasing housing market were the backbone of the St. Louis Fed's projections in March 2018 for a recession to occur in 2019. Rates are falling and there is no recession going to occur in 2019. Therefore, when James Bullard says that the economic slowdown may be "sharper-than-expected" on Sept. 23, 2019, it should be taken with skepticism.
Mr. Bullard uses "maybe," "might," and “could,” such as "The idea that the U.S. economy is slowing is not the surprise, but the idea is that maybe it will be slowing more than we'd like." Or, "There are a few downside risks to the U.S. economy that could make this slowdown be a little sharper than we are currently expecting."
James Bullard wouldn't use this type of language if he was so sure of himself. Based on Mr. Bullard’s language and Mr. Emmons speech from March 2, 2018, it is safe to assume a "sharper-than-expected" jump in GDP for 2019 and 2020!
Brandon Pals
Teutopolis
