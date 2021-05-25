Public officials should prioritize suicide prevention
May is Mental Health Month. By urging my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention, mental health, and crisis care, I am hoping to influence collective change to support #MentalHealth4All.
Right now, individuals in crisis are able to call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress and those that care for them. Soon, it will be much easier to remember how to reach the Lifeline as the number will be changing to “988” nationwide by July 2022.
Knowing this, it is critically important that states pass legislation NOW to reliably fund 988 and their state’s crisis response system, just as we fund 911 and emergency services – through small fees on our phone bills. Reliable funding will help to ensure all 988 callers can reach a counselor in their own state who is familiar with and can connect them with local resources. Culturally competent support and local connections can better help all callers through their crisis and in their recovery.
I myself have had an almost fatal suicide attempt in 2017. That year was a dumpster fire year, along with the twenty-nine years before that. I was depressed and did not know how to talk about it. The previous trauma I had experienced started in my early childhood. Family secrets are a significant part of my depression so i could not talk to family nor would they have listened. If we would have had 988 implemented, then I would like to think that I could have prevented the attempt I had planned out for months. This would have saved me a great deal of more depression and pain. As my so-called friends abandoned me and my also-so-called family. I have not seen or spoken to them in three years. I had zero support during my recovery, and it shouldn’t be that way. Having the 988 number will change so many lives. This is how I am doing my part. On June 15th, my fourteen-year-old daughter and I (and anyone else that chooses to tag along) will be taking a 100-mile walk to raise money and
awareness for suicide prevention and childhood sexual assault. My daughter came up with the idea as a way for us to keep giving back for my spared life. The hikes name is 100 miles of hope. Thank you for your time, and please remember this could save hundreds of lives. One of those lives could be your sister, brother, even parent. The list is endless. Don’t wait for suicide to impact your life directly before you decide to be a part of the change.
Join me this month in urging your public officials to fund 988. We all play a role in changing the culture around mental health. Together, we can ensure #MentalHealth4All.
Savannah Bollenbaugh, Robinson, IL
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.