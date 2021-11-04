I would hope that all be aware that many shed their blood that we may be free people. Do what you can to protect our freedom. THere are those who would take it away. Be informed and not deceived.
Matthew 24:4: And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.
Revelation 22:15: For without are ... and whosoever loveth and maketh a lie.
Luke 21:18: But there shall not an hair of your head perish. (Fear not.)
Pastor Loy Cash
Effingham
