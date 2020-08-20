It’s important for people to understand the truth.
In a recent letter to the editor of the Effingham Daily News, , Cheryl Walker advocated her support for the Graduated Income Tax initiative by writing that “97% of Illinoisans won’t pay more than they do now.” (“Support the Fair Tax Amendment,” Aug. 14, 2020.) This is simply not true. The fundamental change before Illinois voters this November says nothing about voters paying less. In fact, the actual language states that voters would grant “the State authority to impose higher income tax rates on higher income levels.”
This is a constitutional change that will give Springfield more tax power. Questions remain unanswered. How many tax brackets would there be? How soon will they ask for more tax money? How often can lawmakers raise taxes? Will a retirement tax follow? None of these questions have answers, leaving you to trust Springfield and we know we can’t do that.
The initiative doesn’t say that only $250,000 earners and up will face a tax hike. That threshold could change at any time. The $3 billion in estimated revenue is an extremely optimistic number prior to COVID-19. Believing this will fix our finances is pure fantasy. The backlog of bills comes from decades of borrowing and an insatiable need for spending.
This initiative would merely pass down debt to our children, chase them out of the state faster than they’re already leaving, kill small business on Main Street, and give Mike Madigan a blank check to your future.
The truth is the progressive tax isn’t good for anyone and it will ruin Illinois for good.
Matt Rodewald
Director of Communications
Illinois Opportunity Project
