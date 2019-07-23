As I read what Dr. Nash Naam wrote to the editor ("Should we go back to where we came from?" July 17, 2019) and what Jack Schultz wrote ("America is great because we are a melting pot," July 22, 2019) I wonder: Did they really read the tweet that President Trump wrote? This is what President Trump tweeted, an exact quote:
"Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came, then come back and show us how it's done."
No names mentioned. No color mentioned. Yet four congresswomen called President Trump racist.
Lois Neal
Effingham
