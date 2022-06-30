Prayers to end abortion led to overturning Roe v. Wade
Alley Springs in Missouri is a site to see. The water is so fresh and clean – 81 million gallons of water come from this spring each day. This contributes to Jack’s Fork and is constantly keeping the river running. Amazing how many gallon per day push thru the rocks and sand. The power is amazing. God’s creations never seise to amaze me.
Recently, Roe v. Wade was overturned. Abortion is now turned over to each state in the union to make decisions for their individual states. I have prayed and marched for this day to come.
Just as the spring pushing that many gallons of water to push down stream, the prayers that have been prayed to end abortion have made this possible. But the battle does not end here. Just as the spring does not end at its mouth. But this is only the beginning.
What can you do? How can you help flood the gates of heaven to help with the evil and hatred that is being spewed around the country? First thing is the power of prayer. We need to get down on our knees and thank the good Lord for overturning this ruling that has cost millions and millions of lives. Both the babies and the hurting of the parents.
We must ask God to show forgiveness and understanding to those whom have aborted their own children. We must help all families in every stage. Support them mentally, physically and monetarily and spiritually. Adoption must be made easier and affordable. We must pray for the weary parents and not condemn them but help them with their children.
Do you think this doesn’t affect you and we do not need to help others with their children? Well God always tells us to look thru the eyes of a child. Most all children want to help others.
The powers of prayer and forgiveness are like a fist. When all fingers are folded together they become strong. Just as we need to pray together for the end of killing innocent lives. We need to speak for those that cannot speak for themselves.
So organize a prayer group, one or more persons and gather and pray for guidance in how you can be the force to help from womb to tomb. Help us to wash away the evil with the greatest force we have, PRAYER.
Don’t be the reason someone has an abortion, hold their hand and help them give life. It may be an uphill battle, but love will get us thru.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
I love Fourth of July for what it symbolizes
The Fourth of July is one of my favorite holidays for many reasons – getting together with family and friends and eating good food are a few of them. But the main reason I love the Fourth of July is what it symbolizes: the birth of the greatest nation on earth populated by patriotic citizens of differing ethnic backgrounds, political persuasions and geographic locations.
This Fourth of July we celebrate the 246th birthday of the United States of America, a nation that serves as the beacon of the free world because of its ideals and its people. I encourage everyone to take a moment this holiday to give thanks for this great nation, and those that were willing to die so that it – and we – could remain free.
As a former paratrooper in the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division and as a member of the Illinois National Guard and Reserve, I admire and cherish the sacrifice, bravery and heroism that our men and women in the armed forces display each and every day whether at home or in hostile environments. The Fourth of July holiday and the many unfurled American flags proudly displayed throughout our neighborhoods represent the selfless sacrifices of these true heroes.
As I give thanks, I find myself reflecting on my tenure as your Secretary of State. This year is my 24th and final year as Illinois Secretary of State. I am filled with gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity to serve the people of Illinois for six terms in this capacity. It has been the honor of a lifetime.
Along with being thankful, I am also hopeful – hopeful that we as Americans will find a way to be more charitable toward one another when we disagree on political issues. Perhaps we can learn to appreciate one another if we would listen more and talk less.
My ardent hope is that everyone has a safe and wonderful Fourth of July as we give thanks for this nation, that we appreciate each other for our differences and that we never forget those departed who helped shape the United States of America so that it would be, as President Abraham Lincoln famously resolved at Gettysburg, “a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.”
Jesse White, Illinois Secretary of State
