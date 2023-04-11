Praise also to support staff at St. Peter’s Lutheran School and Little Saints Preschool
St. Peter’s Lutheran School thanks Nick Taylor and the Effingham Daily News for the article on our school. (“150 years of faith and education in St. Peter,” Page A1, Saturday, March 25, 2023.) We enjoyed our visit with Mr. Taylor.
I would like to offer a few clarifications:
In addition to our wonderful teachers, our school benefits from wonderful support staff. Our Business / Office Manager, Facilities Manager, and our Day Care workers all help make our school a great place to learn. They are a blessing to us!
In regards to our test scores, while many of our students are at the 85th percentile or above, we have over 85 percent of our students in our highest academic area who are above the national average for that subject.
I am sure that the confusion was my fault.
Thanks again for your article on our school!
Larry Wooster, Principal, St. Peter’s Lutheran School and Little Saints Preschool
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.