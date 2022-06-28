The U.S. Mail Service is failing. At times we get no service or it's after dark. They have to deliver it with a light. I called the local post office. They said they were short on help but that the "higher ups" would not let them hire needed help.
Some say it is all a conspiracy to destroy, discourage and upset the people of the nation and then install another religion. Could it be? We need to remove that demon statue in the state capitol.
And the Green Deal? A horse to ride to power and authority over the people? Why do they think God gave us fossil energy? To use!
Just as some might say no more tree harvesting so we will have better air quality. No homes to be built. Wind mills and solar panels to clutter up the good earth. Unsightly, also.
The answer: fossil fuel with near zero emission. It's there, everything in place.
Yes, we need to ban some of the diesel pickup trucks with large clouds of black smoke and stink.
Loy Cash
Effingham
