Popes, presidents and presidents-elect
The Efﬁngham Daily News, Friday, November 13, 2020. Page B6 headline: “Republican senators push for Biden to receive intelligence.” No comment needed, headline says it all.
At the bottom of the page appears a story about the pope congratulating Biden on his election to the presidency. One socialist talking to another, I suppose.
Not long before my father died, he was watching the evening news. One report was about another absurd thing President Obama had done that day. The ﬁnal story concerned another perplexing quote from Pope Francis. Dad pushed his wheelchair away from the television and proclaimed, “I don’t recognize my country or my church anymore.”
Well dad, things are not going to get any better.
Tom Borries, Teutopolis
Tips to avoid deer-related incidents
Deer-vehicle crashes are more frequent this time of year. The Illinois Insurance Association and its member companies encourage motorists to be alert, focused, and ready to react to deer on roadways in the coming weeks.
Tips to avoid deer-related incidents:
• Slow down around timber, field edges, watering holes, and other areas where deer gather.
• Drive with high beam headlights at night when possible to better catch the reflection of a deer’s eyes.
• Deer travel in groups. If you see one, more are likely nearby.
• Honk the horn; flash headlights; tap brakes if you see a deer.
Deer are unpredictable. Follow these steps if one appears in your path.
• Stay calm; firmly grip the steering wheel; brake steadily; hit the animal head-on; come to a controlled stop.
• Never swerve to avoid a deer-hit. Swerving makes serious injury and vehicle damage more likely.
• Call 911 to report the crash.
• Check for injuries and request medical help if necessary.
• Illinois law requires an accident report if property damage exceeds $1,500.
• Remain in your car until help arrives.
Fixing a deer-damaged vehicle can be costly. Auto insurance covers this unexpected expense if the policy has physical damage protection. Report the accident to your insurance company as soon as possible. Take pictures, get two repair estimates, and check deductibles. The policyholder pays the comprehensive deductible if there is direct contact with the deer. Otherwise, the collision deductible applies. Liability-only insurance provides no physical damage coverage for the policyholder’s vehicle.
Kevin J. Martin, Executive Director Illinois Insurance Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.