I appreciate the article published recently regarding the State funding for road funding. ("Road funding split," Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.) Unfortunately - it highlights the poor math used by our officials to distribute revenues planned for collection.
I used Microsoft Excel to calculate the breakout percentage of required funding by using the total of roads and bridges for Chicago 18.3% and Rest of the State 81.7%. but the funding distribution planned for Chicago is 34.4% ($6.63 billion) - and for the Rest of the State is 65.7% ($12.7 billion). The article suggests the transit revenues collected would mostly go to Chicago as well – so a 50/50 split would be likely. Guessing that means - Chicago would have an equal $12.7 billion funding when all is said and done. Wondering if anyone else recognizes the inequality happening here.
I think the funding should be distributed equally based on the need - not by population or other political agenda. Downstate drivers probably rack up more miles per year then City drivers and probably pay more in road taxes so to be fair - downstate should at least receive an equal share of the road tax budget.
Statewide unity can start when politicians recognize and distribute resources fairly.
Gordon Moore
Vandalia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.